KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) - Another Illini is off the draft board.
The Washington Commanders drafted Illini defensive back Quan Martin with the 47th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In his senior season, Martin started all 13 games with Illinois.
He was an All-Big Ten second team selection by the media and an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by the media.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.