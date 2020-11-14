DECATAUR. Ill. (WAND) -- About a month ago Eisenhower's R.J. Walker
verbally committed to the University of Idaho, well today he made it official!
Walker put the pin to the paper yesterday at Skywalker sports complex
the senior was a straight-up playmaker last year averaging 16 points and three steals per game!
Idaho was the first division one school to offer him.
