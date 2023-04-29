MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Racing returned to Macon Speedway after taking a week off due to weather. 79 racers came out Saturday for a chance to get the checkered flag.
Feature Winners:
Dirtcar Pro-Mods: Dalton Ewing (Decatur, IL)
Hornets: Billy Mason (Brownstown, IL)
HART Non-Wing Micros: Aiden Purdue (Clinton, IL)
Vintage Full Body Stock Cars: Kraig Hughes (Ottawa, IL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.