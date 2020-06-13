MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Due to COVID-19, racing at Macon Speedway has been canceled.
But today, the engines were revved up and the green flags soared for opening day.
Hornets, late models, modifieds, pro-mods, sportsman, street stocks and micros all battled it out today.
Click here for the full results.
