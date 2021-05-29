RANTOUL, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After starting construction back in January of 2020, the grand opening for the Rantoul Family Sports Complex took place Saturday afternoon as people from across central Illinois gathered to witness a ribbon cutting ceremony.
In week six of gameplay at the complex, the full completion of the area is just a few weeks away. In preparation for that time, Rantoul community leadership gathered to express their views for what they want the complex to do for the community, both from an economic and community standpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.