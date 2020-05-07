SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- As millions of people around the world tune in to the ESPN docuseries "The Last Dance" fans in Central Illinois have extra reason to watch, a handful of connections to the Chicago Bulls' dynasty of the 1990s.
It goes past just Springfield native Andre Iguodala playing for 1997 Finals hero Steve Kerr and winning three rings together with the Warriors.
Did you know BJ Armstrong ran camps in Springfield alongside fellow Iowa Hawkeyes Ed Horton and Kevin Gamble, both Lanphier graduates themsevles?
Or how about Andre Iguodala's relationship with Michael Jordan going back to the first-ever Jordan Brand Classic in 2002? Or his pre-NBA Draft rendezvous with Jordan when he remembered Iguodala's name?
That's not even to mention the numerous times Gamble squared off against Jordan on the court. They overlapped for eight years in the NBA while Gamble was playing with the Blazers, Celtics, Heat and Kings.
Take a trip to the basement of Iguodala's parents Linda and Leonard Shanklin for a look at some of the family's mementos of those Bulls encounters!
