INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WAND-TV) -- In 2018, the Illini men's basketball team won just 12 games. The next season, they won 21. Last year, they won 24 and made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. This season, players and coaches are expecting a lot more.
With far more depth on the team than in year's past, Head Coach Brad Underwood has a good problem on his hands. Who will start, who will play, and how do you divvy up 40 minutes among 10-plus guys who can all be theoretical starters.
The Illini not only have junior center Kofo Cockburn back, but also have a star in sophomore guard Andre Curbelo. Add in a much bigger Coleman Hawkins and plenty of new faces courtesy of the transfer portal, and the team has talent everywhere you look.
However, new faces helping the team don't just come in the form of players for the Illini. Due to last year's successful run, the Illini lost a couple of their coaches, leading to new coaches joining Underwood's staff. In their first season with the team, players are already noticing their impressive contributions.
