CHARLESTON, IL. (WAND) -- The IHSA girl's track and field season came to an end on Saturday for 1A, 2A and 3A as student-athletes from all across Central Illinois competed throughout the day, despite several weather delays.
Two different Central Illinois schools won team relay races as eight different Central Illinois individual athletes won events.
Here are a few of the events won by Central Illinois schools and athletes:
Girl's 4x200- Tuscola
Girl's 4x800- Mt. Zion
Girl's 100- Alyssa Williams, Tuscola
Girl's 100 H- Grace Nelson, Altamont
Girl's 200- Alyssa Williams, Tuscola
Girl's 800- Becca Heitzig, Lincoln
Girl's Pole Vault- Livia Binder, Maroa-Forsyth
Notable records: Binder becomes Maroa-Forsyth's first ever State Champion as Mt. Zion captain Ashleigh Anderson finished in 4th place of the 800-meter run, setting a new school record.
For the full results from today's competition, click here.
