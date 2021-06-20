The busiest week in IHSA State Tournament history has come to an end.
Several central Illinois teams and individuals claimed state titles in their respective sports. Below is a full list.
BASEBALL
1A - South Central
3A - Springfield High
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD MEETS
1A 100 Meter Dash - Alyssa Williams, Tuscola (12.10)
1A 100 Meter Hurdles - Gracie Jessup, Salt Fork (14.81)
1A 200 Meter Dash - Alyssa Williams, Tuscola (25.32)
1A 300 Meter Hurdles - Grace Nelson, Altamont (44.41)
1A Long Jump - Alyssa Williams, Tuscola (5.57m)
2A 100 Meter Hurdles - Brianna Dixon, Rantoul (14.78)
2A 400 Meter Dash - Sara Addai, Mt. Zion (56.68)
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD MEETS
1A 300 Meter Hurdles - Isaiah Chatman, GCMS (39.11)
1A 800 Meter Run - Eli Mojonnier, BHRA (1:57.33)
1A 4X200 Relay - Salt Fork (1:31.00)
1A Discus Throw - Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork (50.65m)
2A 100 Meter Dash - Kyle Burgoni, Unity (10.72)
2A 200 Meter Dash - Jeremiah Hamilton, Urbana (21.67)
2A 4X100 Relay - Urbana (42.11)
2A High Jump - CJ Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour (2.07m)
2A Long Jump - Daniel Mboyo, Urbana (6.98m)
