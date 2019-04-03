DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The number of Division-I offers MacArthur's AJ Lawson has fielded is seven.
For now.
The list expands on a near-daily basis for the versatile 6-foot-2 receiver/defensive back. The junior now boasts a list including MAC schools Kent State, Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan and Bowling Green in addition to Illinois State and Eastern Kentucky. That list soon could expand to other MAC schools in addition to Minnesota, to name a few.
VIDEO: In this WAND Sports interview, Lawson shares what it's been like for his recruiting to heat up, his factors in making a decision, what position he'll play, his Decatur heroes and more.