RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Do you know of an athlete who has committed to play at the next level? Email Gordon Voit at gordon.voit@wandtv.com.
Micha Reed - MacArthur via Indian Hills C.C.
Commits to NW Missouri State track & field (D-II)
Lainie Wolter - Mt. Zion
Signs with North Central basketball (D-III)
Noah Newton - SHG/Jacksonville
Commits to Millikin basketball (D-III)
