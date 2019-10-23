NORMAL Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois State basketball team beat the Truman State Bulldogs Wednesday night in an exhibition home opener.
Although the Redbirds won 74-68 the win didn't come easy. The Redbirds only shot 30 percent form the field in the first half which helped Truman State go into the locker room with a 13-point lead.
But Illinois State would catch fire in the second half thanks to Zach Copeland's 18 points and Jaycee Hillsman's 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Redbirds will open up their regular season at Belmont on November 6th.