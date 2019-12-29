Redbox Bowl Preview Show Mark Pearson Mark Pearson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 29, 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Illini are heading to the Redbox Bowl to take on Cal at 3pm on December 30. Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson, Orlando Toatley, Mark Tupper and Brit Miller team up for a four part Redbox Bowl Preview Show! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Pearson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Pearson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDead, zip-tied coyotes found inside abandoned carPolice at White Oaks Mall for report of shots firedDecatur man arrested in connection to mall shooting$5 million bond sent for IL man accused of killing 3 Christmas DayParents of 2 missing Idaho children issue statementFilippo Galbo of Filippo's Pizza and Pasta passes awayMother and newborn recover from shootingDaycare owner arrested after 26 kids found behind false wallPolice: Man stabbed girlfriend to death Christmas morning'County' misspelled on 10,000 trash bins in Alabama town Images Videos Poll