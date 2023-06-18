DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- America's fastest growing sport was on full display in Decatur Saturday.
A Regional Pickleball tournament took place at Cresthaven Park where 11 teams participated in a round robin tournament.
High level players from Decatur, Springfield and Champaign and all different age groups were out enjoying the day.
Players said it was nice to share the court with people they have never met before.
