DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For many young baseball players in the state of Illinois, making it to the big leagues is a dream.
For Glenwood High School alumnus and current Rocket City Trash Pandas left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers, it's more than a dream. It's also a job that he is working every day at.
The current professional ball player finds himself in Alabama playing for the Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.