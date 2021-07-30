DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Following the craziness that came with 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Angels announced the promotion of Glenwood product and central Illinois baseball star Reid Detmers.
The left-handed pitcher was promoted just a short time ago to triple-A, joining the Salt Lake Bees in Utah. Following a fantastic start in which Detmers went six scoreless innings while striking out nine, he was promoted Friday afternoon to the big leagues.
Even more impressive though, Detmers will be getting his first major league start during a regular season as he takes the mound Sunday for the Angels against the Oakland A's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.