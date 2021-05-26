MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Some stories feel so good that there's no way they could possibly be true.
But in this case, it is.
The 1971 Macon baseball team made history by being the smallest school at that point to make it to a state championship game.
The team's story was so special that a book was made about it. Chris Ballard published "One Shot At Forever," which is still available to buy.
We wanted our viewers to relive their journey, 50 years later.
