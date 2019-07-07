MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Don Spain's career as a baseball player was filled with highlights.
He made it to the Atlanta Braves' big league roster, he was a fearsome pitcher who threw 95 miles an hour back when that was a rarity and he even played for Tommy Lasorda in Ogden, Utah in 1966.
But it's what he did off the field that is a more impressive highlight reel.
Spain passed away this week at the age of 71 inside his home in Mt. Zion.
In this extended WAND interview, longtime friend Roe Skidmore helps remember the man of faith, character and a gentle spirit.