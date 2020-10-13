CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The past few days have been pleasant for Illini fans.
First, fans found out Illinois football will kick off the 2020 Big Ten season. Now, a report telling Illini fans when the basketball season will start.
Matt Norlander, a senior writer/college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, first reported the news.
He says Illinois will host a four-team event including Wright State, Ohio and North Carolina A&T starting on November 25.
The tournament will be a round-robin style so each team will play each other once.
