(WAND) -- Both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are reporting that the Chicago Bears have traded the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Each are reporting that Chicago is trading that pick to the Carolina Panthers for the ninth overall pick in 2023, the 61st overall pick in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore.
