SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Rev up your engines.
A local NHRA drag racer is racking up wins. Springfield native Tim Wilkerson earned his 23rd win a few weeks back in the Funny Car competition. This weekend he will be looking to build on that win.
Wilkerson has been racing for over 30 years. And his biggest hope, is that the fans come see what all the hype is about.
"This car will go 335 MPH in less than 3.8 seconds in 1000 feet," said Wilkerson. "So, it's 0-100 in under a second and makes 1100 horsepower. I don't care what kind of Motorsports fan you are, if you're dirtcar, NASCAR, Indycar, F1, I don't care what it is. You come one time and we'll have you hooked."
The next time Wilkerson will be racing in the area will be in September in Madison, Illinois.
