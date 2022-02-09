LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- Lincoln high school has produced a lot of talented athletes over the years.
The most recent star to breakout is sophomore guard sensation Kloe Froebe, who keeps getting better and better because of the players who surround her.
For the Lincoln squad, success is no stranger, as the team is currently 21-7 on the year. The community is getting into the success.
For Head Coach Taylor Rohrer, this group of athletes makes coaching easy and fun, something she expects to be an advantage during the coming postseason.
