Riverton Native Justin Allgaier competing in Nascar races in Chicago

Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.