Riverton Native Justin Allgaier competing in Nascar races in Chicago

CHCIAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- Nascar celebrating it's 75th anniversary and in style with the first ever street race taking place in Chicago.
Riverton native Justin Allgaier had to cope with some showers Saturday morning but put in a great lap to qualify seventh in Saturday's XFinity Series race.
He's the only driver in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Cup Series from Illinois but he wants to see more follow their passions for motorsports and is thankful for the hometown support he's received from central Illinois.
