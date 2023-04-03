CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Another Illinois basketball player has entered the transfer portal.
RJ Melendez has entered the portal, according to sources within the Illinois program.
Melendez struggled a bit in his sophomore year. The 6'7 wing started in 18 games, averaging 6.0 points, shooting 37.6% from the field.
Melendez is the third Illini player to enter the transfer portal. Jayden Epps and Brandon Lieb have also entered the portal.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
