DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- RJ Walker is going to play D-1 basketball for Idaho but he's not forgetting about his hometown.
Today, the former Eisenhower Panther took time to talk with kids at Wayne Dunning's camp.
RJ explained how his hard work has paid off and what it takes to become a D-1 athlete.
There were smiles all around and RJ was thrilled he had an opportunity to speak.
