ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Rochester Football is looking to send their senior class out with a bang.
In back-to-back seasons, Derek Leonard's Rockets fell just short of the state title game.
Both times they were eliminated by his dad, the legendary Ken Leonard and the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones.
But behind a strong senior class, 20, of them returning, the hope is that culture will get Rochester over the hump.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.