ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- The Rochester football team is known for winning state titles. That happens when you've won eight state championships in the last 10 seasons.
But now that there isn't a state title, how is the team looking at this upcoming season?
The same as always... a challenge.
Rockets Head Coach Derek Leonard says "this is a challenge probably like we've never had."
Rochester is hard at work gearing up for their first game of the season on March 19th against Jacksonville.
