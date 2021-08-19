ROCHESTER, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For the Rochester Rockets, success is a tradition. A tradition that was put on hold for one season due to COVID-19.
However, now that a state championship is back on the table for 2021, that tradition is something that Head Coach Derek Leonard plans on resuming this season.
With senior quarterback Hank Beatty leading the charge for one final time before joining the Illini, this year will be one for the history books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.