ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Rochester defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-41 back on September 10th.
The Rockets will have to do it again if they want to make it to the 4A state title game.
It's the Leonard Bowl 2.0. Quarterback Hank Beatty will present challenges one last time to SHG.
During his career, Beatty is over a thousand yards passing, rushing and receiving.
In addition, Derek Leonard has won eight state titles since 2010.
The combo is frightening for opposing teams but when it's the Leonard Bowl, anything can happen!
