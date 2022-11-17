ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week is between Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin.
The final Leonard Bowl has big implications as well. The winner will advance to the 4A state championship game.
Rochester enters this game with an 11-1 record this season with their only loss coming back in week one to SHG.
Both teams have grown a ton since their first matchup back on August 26th and know this game is for all the marbles.
The winner gets to go to the 4A state championship game and they get family bragging rights.
