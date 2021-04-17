SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Rochester junior quarterback Hank Beatty announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he has committed to the University of Illinois to continue his football career.
The junior stud will continue to wear some blue and orange for the foreseeable future as he completes the next two seasons of his high school football career.
Make sure to keep up to date with WAND Sports team coverage as WAND Sports will interview Beatty in the coming days.
