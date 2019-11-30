DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) -- For the eighth time in 10 years under Derek Leonard, the Rochester Rockets are state champions.
Only this run through the playoffs might be the most impressive of them all, because the Rockets' dominant 42-28 win over St. Rita in Saturday's Class 5A title game came against a team that had been competing in Class 7A in each of the previous 11 seasons.
Rochester quarterback Clay Bruno threw for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and sophomore receiver Hank Beatty hauled in 12 catches for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns. Beatty also threw a touchdown pass on a trick play. The target? Bruno.
Head coach Derek Leonard and Bruno share their thoughts about the program's remarkable run in this WAND game report.