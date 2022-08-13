ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Derek Leonard and Rochester are getting after it during week one of practices and for good reason.
The Rockets need to replace 17 of their 22 starters from a season ago including star quarterback Hank Beatty.
But if there's a team that's proven they can continue to reload, it's Rochester, who has won eight state titles since 2010.
The Rockets know the clock is ticking as they now have less than two weeks before their season begins on the road against another central Illinois powerhouse.
Rochester will start their season at Sacred Heart-Griffin on August the 26th.
This will be the final regular season Leonard Bowl as Derek's Dad Ken Leonard is set to retire after this season is over.
