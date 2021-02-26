ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Bret Bielema made it clear that he would recruit the state of Illinois.
He continues to do so even locally in central Illinois.
Rochester's Hank Beatty becomes the first in-state recruit during the Bielema era to earn an official visit.
During Beatty's sophomore season, he had 1,900 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.
In addition, he earned a MaxPreps Sophomore All-America honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.