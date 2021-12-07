ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- He's one of the most versatile players not only in the state of Illinois but in the country!
Today, Rochester's Hank Beatty was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois.
He threw for 1,899 yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,371 yards and 24 touchdowns on 146 carries. He had 22 catches for 341 yards and two more touchdowns. That's all this fall.
Throughout his career at Rochester, he went over the two-thousand yard mark in rushing, receiving and passing.
Beatty has a 4.52 weighted GPA and is committed to play next year at the University of Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.