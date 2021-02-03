ROCHESTER, IL. (WAND) -- Three Rochester Rockets signed there letter of intent to play at their respective colleges Wednesday for National Signing Day!
Offensive lineman Welsey Moore, Linebacker Brayden Perisho and Tight end Mathew Baker where the athletes that made their college choices official.
All three seniors have been playing together since they where kids and says this moment was extremely special to share together.
Here's a look at the moment they shared with their coaches and family.
