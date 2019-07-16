Don't miss "Roe Stories" this summer on WAND Sports! Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Gordon Voit spotlights a different baseball artifact in the basement collection of Decatur legend Roe Skidmore!
From Pete Rose's helmet to his famous photo with Ernie Banks, Skidmore's life has been chock-full of baseball stories from Macon County to the Major Leagues and even across international borders!
Episode 1: "The Pete Rose Helmet": [VIDEO]
Skidmore shares stories about his time with the Cincinnati Reds in spring training at the height of their "Big Red Machine" 1970s dynasty. In this debut episode, Skidmore shares what it was like to get a special batting helmet from Pete Rose in the spring of 1973, plus what made Charlie Hustle stand out from the other players on the Reds.
Episode 2: "The Clubhouse Boy"
Tuesday, July 17th at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Decatur native Frank Coppenbarger overcame adversity as a young child growing up in Decatur and made it all the way to the Major Leagues as a clubhouse boy and later traveling secretary and equipment manager. He worked alongside Hall of Famers like Jim Thome, Ozzie Smith and Bruce Sutter.