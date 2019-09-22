SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- A week after Pana head coach Trevor Higgins was named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week, for week three, it's Southeast's Stuart Ross earning the Player of the Week honors.
This came after the senior quarterback went 16 for 16 while having seven passing touchdowns in a 78-37 win.
Last season, Ross was the CS8's regular-season passing leader with over 26 hundred yards and 26 touchdowns.
He will be invited to attend the Bears versus Kansas City game on December 22 for a pregame photo on the field.