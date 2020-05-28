With high school athletes, coaches and parents waiting to see what's next for the athletic calendar, the IHSA is waiting itself.
An announcement regarding voluntary, socially distanced workouts was expected to be made on Thursday but was pushed back to Friday, those with knowledge of the situation tell WAND Sports.
In a pair of polls conducted on Twitter and Facebook, 9 out of 10 that responded said they would return to school tomorrow if given the green light.
608 of 670 votes, or just over 92 percent, were cast in the affirmative, meaning they would return to campus tomorrow for a voluntary workout if given the choice.
62 out of 670 said they would not immediately return, which is roughly 8 percent.
