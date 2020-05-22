CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Just about a year ago, terrifying news came out.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree was in a battle for his life after a swimming accident in Florida.
Fast forward to 2020 and Roundtree is exceeding expectations.
He's lifting, doing push ups and wheeling himself around in a wheelchair.
While doing this, he's inspiring not only his team but the community around him.
