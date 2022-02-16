Rutgers stays red hot, defeats 12th ranked Illinois

PISCATAWAY, NJ (WAND) -- The Illini had to travel to take on one of the hottest teams in America right now, Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights have defeated Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and now Illinois in their last four games.
Rutgers shot 47.5% from the field and outrebounded the Illini 46-28.
12th ranked Illinois never led.
One positive from the game is that Kofi Cockburn tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds and notched his 42nd career double-double. He is now the program record holder.
The Illini will try to regroup as they will travel to East Lansing and take on Michigan State on Saturday.
