CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- SHG looking to win their first boys basketball state title since becoming Sacred Heart-Griffin.
The Cyclones meeting up with Metamora at the State Farm Center.
SHG led at the half 18-17. The Redbirds took the third quarter 17-9 and led by seven going into the fourth.
The Cyclones would ramp up the defensive pressure and get back into the game. Under 10 seconds left, SHG would go inside to Zack Hawkinson, he would get the lay up to drop to send the game to overtime tied at 42.
One OT period wasn't enough to decide the game. The two teams went to double overtime tied at 46.
That's when the moment everyone is talking about happened. Game tied at 50, under 10 seconds left in double overtime, KeShon Singleton tries to crossover, he loses control, regains it and puts up a prayer that hangs bounces on the rim several times and drops in right before the buzzer sounded.
What a game! As Sacred Heart-Griffin wins the 3A state championship by a final score of 53-50!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.