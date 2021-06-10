DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Saint Teresa High School appoints Mike Noonan as Head Coach for the boys' basketball program.
Mike will replace former Head Coach Tom Noonan, who has coached the Bulldogs for the past 11 seasons.
Mike is no stranger to the Bulldog family; he has been the Assistant Boys' Basketball Coach since 2004 and Head Junior Varsity Coach since 2010.
"Mike Noonan is dedicated to St. Teresa. He is knowledgeable about the game and current players and will assure continued success of the program," said Larry Daly, Principal.
Athletic Director Todd Vohland stated, "Obviously, Coach Mike Noonan has played a significant role in our basketball program's success for many years, but what is most impressive is his passion for St. Teresa. As an alum, Mike cares deeply about continuing to impress upon his players the values that our school lives by."
