MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Sangamo Conference Track and Field meet took place today at Maroa-Forsyth high school as student-athletes from around central Illinois competed in various events.
Pleasant Plains won the boys side of things with 106 points as Maroa-Forsyth won the girls side of things with 122 points.
For the full list of results from today's meet, go to https://live.raceresultsplus.com/meets/15780/events.
