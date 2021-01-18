CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the third time this season, the Illini basketball team has a game get postponed.
Saturday's game between Illinois and Michigan State is being postponed.
This is due to the Spartans having positive COVID-19 tests within its Tier 1 testing groups.
The two teams will work with the Big Ten Conference for rescheduling options.
