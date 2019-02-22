NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The Class 1A and 2A state tournaments are underway at Redbird Arena, and nearly every game has local ties.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
- Tri-County falls to Eastland 64-63 on a last-second pair of free throws (TC's T. Barry 22 pts, K. Price-Wilson 18 pts)
- Schlarman defeats Lewistown 58-41 (Schlarman's C. Brown 23 pts, A. Peoples 18 pts)
Championship: Schlarman vs. Eastland, 1 p.m.
Third Place: Tri-County vs. Lewistown, 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
- Hillsboro vs. Marshall (Chicago)
- Teutopolis vs. St. Joseph-Ogden
Championship: 7:15 p.m. (likely closer to 7:30/8:00)
Third Place: 5:30 p.m.