NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The Class 1A and 2A state tournaments are underway at Redbird Arena, and nearly every game has local ties.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
[10 P.M. VERSION OF THE 1A HIGHLIGHTS]
- Tri-County falls to Eastland 64-63 on a last-second pair of free throws (TC's T. Barry 22 pts, K. Price-Wilson 18 pts) [6 P.M. VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS AND INTERVIEWS]
- Schlarman defeats Lewistown 58-41 (Schlarman's C. Brown 23 pts, A. Peoples 18 pts) [6 P.M. VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS AND INTERVIEWS]
Championship: Schlarman vs. Eastland, 1 p.m. Saturday
Third Place: Tri-County vs. Lewistown, 11 a.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
- Hillsboro falls to Marshall (Chicago) 50-41
- Teutopolis defeats St. Joseph-Ogden 50-31 [VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS]
Championship: Teutopolis vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m. (likely closer to 7:30/8:00) Saturday
Third Place: Hillsboro vs. SJO, 5:30 p.m. Saturday