CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time in the Bret Bielema era, scouts from all 32 NFL teams attended Illinois Football's Pro Day.
"For us as a program, I think we had had less than 20 teams for my first Pro Day." said Bielema. "I think it's another great indicator for where our program is going."
Unfortunately, for scouts hoping to see Devon Witherspoon in action, they will have to wait another month. Witherspoon was still sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
Although he was not able to workout Friday, Witherspoon said he was still able to connect with a lot of NFL teams. Some mock drafts project him to be a top-10 pick.
The NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City on April 27. WAND Sports will keep you updated on which Illini get drafted and where.
