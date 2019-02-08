GV Monitor

As the Friday Frenzy inches closer to playoff time in boys basketball, Gordon Voit catches up with MacArthur and Sacred Heart-Griffin in this latest installment of Season Catch Up!

MACARTHUR [VIDEO: FACEBOOK]

11-12, 6-6 in CS8 play (6th place)

Ron Ingram: 5th season

Players mentioned: Keon Jones (transfer from Eisenhower), Kaeden Lawary

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN [VIDEO: FACEBOOK]

15-7, 9-4 in CS8 play (4th place, 0.5 games out of 2nd place)

Tim Allen: 1st season

Players mentioned: Charlie Hamilton (UWW football signee), Nick Broeker (Ole Miss football signee and recently minted 1,000-point club member), Joe Gustafson (Warrensburg-Latham transfer), Isaiah Thompson