Mt. Zion, Ill. (WAND) -- Mt. Zion baseball has been one of the most consistent programs in Macon County over the past decade.
The Braves have won four regional titles since head coach Matt Smith took over in 2012.
After graduating a loaded class in 2018, a new wave of Braves are looking to carry on the winning tradition. They're off to a 3-3 start after junior Nash Mose shut down Centennial, 2-0 Thursday.
Noah Newman caught up with coach Smith and the team before the game. Click here for the season preview feature on the Mt. Zion Braves!